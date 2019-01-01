Ariana Grande posts quote about depression days after telling fans she felt 'empty'

Ariana Grande has posted a quote about depression on social media just days after tweeting that she felt "empty".

The 7 Rings singer has been very open about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing after her concert in the city, and her battles with anxiety in light of the shock death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller in September last year (18).

And on Saturday (20Apr19), Ariana took to Instagram to post a Jim Carrey quote about depression.

"Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me," the quote reads. "You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play."

She added in her own words: "The whole LOML (love of my life) forever."

In another post uploaded on her Instagram Stories, Ariana shared a close up image of The Mask actor and wrote, "I love you so much," before confessing that her first AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) username was "jimcarreyfan42" when she was in primary school.

The serious posts come just days after Ariana, who will perform at the second weekend of the Coachella festival on Sunday, replied to a number of fans on Twitter about the problems she has with performing live.

In one of the now-deleted tweets, the 25-year-old commented, "I'm just not in a headspace to handle it like I used to u know (sic)," and in another, the star wrote, "I just feel empty and i wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and rn i don't have anything. love u (sic)."