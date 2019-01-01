Emma Bunton: ‘Spice Girls reunion has brought people together’

Emma Bunton is thrilled to see fans reuniting for the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

Last November (18), the British girl group, comprised of Emma, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Horner, announced that they were getting back together for a short trek, with the first show to take place in Dublin, Ireland on 24 May.

Accordingly, Emma has now enthused that the comeback has felt more like a “gathering” rather than a reunion.

“It’s so hard at the moment as everyone is divided and we’ve all got different opinions but when we put these tickets on sale… it was like having a gathering,” the star, who recently released her fourth solo album My Happy Place, gushed in an interview with U.K. newspaper Metro. “Everyone is coming together, and there will be mums and dads and kids, and it will be so lovely.”

Despite lauding the sense of community that the Spice Up Your Life hitmakers’ jaunt has prompted, the 43-year-old insisted that the group will be fine without original member Victoria Beckham, who is unable to take part in the tour due to other commitments.

“(We) feel very comfortable as a four and we feel we have created the show as a four-piece,” she shared.

The band also received significant media attention earlier this month (Apr19) when Mel B confessed to having a lesbian tryst with Geri during their ‘90s heyday in an appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Yet, Emma admitted in a later interview with BBC News that her bandmates won’t let the speculation affect them.

“The thing is, we’ve been in this industry for a really long time and we know how it all works,” the mother-of-two noted. “I think that’s the most important thing, if something comes up, we’re like, ‘Right, what’s going on.’ It’s like family, we’re like family.”