Kelly Clarkson brushes off Carrie Underwood feud rumours

Kelly Clarkson has laughed off tabloid rumours suggesting she's feuding with fellow singer Carrie Underwood by taking issue with the cover photo used for the fake report.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker features on the front of America's Star magazine amid claims the two artists are at war.

"Secret Feud Explodes!" reads the headline, underneath a split shot of the ladies, with Carrie looking glamorous and her supposed rival pictured with an emotionless face.

Kelly shared a picture of the tabloid on Twitter on Friday (19Apr19), and made light of the article by taking issue with the image editors chose to depict the story.

"Someone just sent me this & I'm like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I've ever made w/ (with) zero muscles being used in my face ha (sic)!" Kelly captioned the post.

"I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic!" she added. "At least give me a good pic if y'all are gonna be lying is all I'm sayin' (sic)."

Carrie was quick to weigh in on the funny tweet, poking fun at another claim plastered across the Star cover, stating, "Country legend Reba forced to step in".

Uploading a gif of Reba McEntire cheering with a double thumbs up, she replied, "At least @reba is here to save the day!!!"

Kelly continued to have a little fun with the unfounded feud gossip with fans, as one joked that there are actually no bad pictures of Carrie to be found.

"Hahaha touche," Kelly responded. "well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha! But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble this is what I tell myself (sic)."

Both stars found fame after competing on American Idol - Kelly won the first season of the U.S. reality show in 2002, while Carrie shot to stardom as the champion of season four in 2005.