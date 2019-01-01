Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj teaming up for U.S. tour - report

Rapper Nicki Minaj and singer Chris Brown are reportedly joining forces for a new concert series after a string of performance breakdowns.

The Chun-Li hitmaker has a fresh set of shows lined up with Brown as her co-headliner, with a date set at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on 13 September (19).

The show appears to have leaked in an advertisement that has since been removed from the venue's website, with the concert flyer obtained by Variety on Friday (19Apr19), touting Loyal hitmaker Chris performing as the headliner and Nicki as featured talent.

The purported appearance is said to be part of a more formal joint tour the stars are staging beginning this autumn (19), with tickets for the New Jersey date going on sale from 26 April.

Nicki and Chris have worked together previously multiple times and she appears on his new track, Wobble Up, which also features rapper G-Eazy.

News of the joint trek arrives just one day after reports emerged that the Barbie Dreams star has parted ways with her longtime managers amid massive professional changes.

Nicki has experienced a string of back-to-back live upsets onstage within the past year, with the rapper's performance most recently disrupted by a number of sound issues while teaming up with Ariana Grande during her headlining set at California's Coachella music festival last Sunday (14Apr19).

Nicki was also forced to postpone her North American tour with Future for her 2018 album Queen due to production problems, with the delay prompting the Jumpman star to drop out of the shows. New dates had yet to be announced.