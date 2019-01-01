Cardi B heading to trial in strip club attack case

Hip-hop star Cardi B is reportedly heading to trial after rejecting a plea deal over the alleged attack of two strip club bartenders last year (18).

The I Like It hitmaker, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was charged with misdemeanours for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct following her arrest in October (18), after reportedly becoming involved in an altercation with a pair of female employees at New York City's Angels Strip Club last August.

Cardi returned to Queens Criminal Court for a hearing on Friday (19Apr19), when it was revealed she had turned down a deal with prosecutors in order to settle the case.

According to The Blast, the agreement would have required the rapper to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault in the third degree. She wouldn't have had to serve any jail time, and the case would have been dismissed if she abided by certain conditions outlined by prosecutors.

However, Cardi wasn't interested in the deal, and will now fight the counts at trial.

The 26 year old didn't utter a word during the brief appearance, leaving her lawyer Jeff Kerns to do the talking and confirm her next court date on 31 May (19).

Cardi stands accused of brawling with bartender sisters Jade and Baddie Gi amid allegations suggesting Jade once slept with the star's husband, Migos rapper Offset.

They claim the mother-of-one then had members of her entourage assault them by hurling bottles and chairs at the women.

At the time of her arrest, Cardi's lawyer said, "We're aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night. We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously."

Despite the looming trial, Cardi didn't appear to be phased by the legal trouble as she dressed up for the court appearance in an all-white outfit, which she showed off on Instagram, revealing it was designed by Christian Siriano.

"COURT FLOW," she captioned a picture of herself posing in sunglasses on a staircase, holding a Hermes Birkin bag.