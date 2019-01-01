Mick Jagger returns to public eye after heart surgery

Mick Jagger returned to the public eye with his first night out on Thursday (18Apr19), just two weeks after undergoing heart surgery.

The Rolling Stones frontman had to postpone the band's North American tour to focus on his health earlier this month (Apr19), and he went under the knife to replace a heart valve on 4 April.

He has been laying low during his recovery, but enjoyed a "walk in the park" last week (12Apr19), sharing a snap of himself on social media during the outing, and on Thursday, he attended the Youth America Grand Prix's 20th anniversary gala at New York City's Lincoln Center.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, Jagger avoided the crowds by slipping into the David H. Koch Theater via a side entrance, so he could support his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, at the world premiere of her new piece, set to the music of the Stones.

The veteran rocker is said to have helped edit the show, which features classic tracks You Can't Always Get What You Want, Paint It Black, and She's a Rainbow.

A source tells the publication Jagger was keen to attend the student ballet scholarship event so he could "congratulate the performers right after".

Jagger, 75, previously assured fans he was doing well hours after his New York surgery.

"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support," he tweeted at the time. "I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

The singer's representative also added, "He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."

The North American leg of the Stones' No Filter Tour was originally scheduled to kick off in Miami, Florida on 20 April, with 17 shows planned over 10 weeks. The dates are now expected to be rescheduled for July.