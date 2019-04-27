NEWS Let It Be cast become Day Trippers to Liverpool ahead of new tour Newsdesk Share with :







The new Let It Be UK Tour opens next week – so cast took time out of rehearsals to visit the place where it all began, Liverpool.



After a successful Autumn 2018 tour, Let It Be: A Celebration Of The Music Of The Beatles goes back on tour with its updated show for Spring 2019.



The new UK tour opens next Tuesday (23 April) in Portsmouth, before visiting Inverness, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Blackpool, Bath, Bradford and Norwich.



Ahead of the new tour, the cast were invited to the birthplace of The Beatles to officially launch a recently unveiled new mural of Abbey Road, to celebrate the 50th anniversary year of the release of the album of the same name.



The Let It Be cast are Emanuele Angeletti (Paul McCartney), Richard Jordan (John Lennon), John Brosnan (George Harrison), and Ben Cullingworth (Ringo Starr). They donned their Abbey Road costumes to recreate the iconic album cover pictures.



The public interactive artwork can be found in the city’s quirky Baltic Triangle area, it was specially commissioned by visitor attraction The Beatles Story located at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and created by acclaimed Liverpool artist Paul Curtis.



To help celebrate the Abbey Road anniversary year, visitors are encouraged to visit the artwork and recreate the famous crossing scene – then share their images on social media with the hashtag #AbbeyRoad50



After a costume change into their smart Beatles suits, the Let It Be ‘Fab Four’ then embarked on the Long And Winding Road round Liverpool city centre to visit Beatles landmarks – where they caused quite a stir!



The four Day Trippers visited The Beatles statue on the Liverpool Waterfront, part of the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Site, before making their way to Mathew Street – the scene of many iconic moments in the band’s history.



The Let It Be cast commented: “What a privileged to be invited to Liverpool to launch the Abbey Road mural by Paul Curtis and The Beatles Story, it was a magical moment for us to be part of. Visiting Liverpool, the birthplace of The Beatles and where it all began in their incredible history, was very fitting as we head towards the start of the new tour.



“The looks and welcome we received at the Beatles landmarks across the city was priceless. We were like a band on the run but we all came together with a little help from our friends to make it a real day in our lives to remember. We look forward to taking the show back on the road, and we cant wait to once again celebrate the music of The Beatles.”



The Let It Be tour is made possible by West End producer Mark Goucher and Canadian producer Jeff Parry, a huge Beatles’ fan who created the show.



The Let It Be cast Emanuele Angeletti, Richard Jordan, John Brosnan, and Ben Cullingworth are joined by musical director Michael Bramwell on keyboards. They all play and sing live throughout the show, which is described as a theatrical concert.



Act One takes audiences through the early days of the band as they embarked on their musical journey and onwards to the heights of global Beatlemania. The first half of the evening features many of their most famous songs including I Want to Hold Your Hand, Day Tripper, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Penny Lane, A Day In The Life, Come Together, Get Back, and The End.



In a twist from the original Let It Be show, Act Two is set a decade after The Beatles went their separate ways. It gives fans a rare glimpse of how the Fab Four could have Come Together once again to perform – and is not to be missed.



Audiences are taken on a memorable and unique step back in time to the reunion concert taking place on 9 October 1980 – it’s John Lennon’s 40th Birthday. This is the ultimate concert that never was. Just imagine: the band reunites for one night only. The band’s solo material featured includes Starting Over, Band On The Run, Black Bird, Got My Mind Set On You, My Sweet Lord, Live and Let Die, and Imagine.



Let It Be is a celebration of the iconic music of The Beatles and has already been seen by more than two million people worldwide, including a run in the West End and two UK tours.



The updated show was given its UK premiere in Autumn 2018. The new show proved such a hit with audiences and critics alike that a sell out European Tour followed.



Let It Be: A Celebration Of The Music Of The Beatles Is different in its approach that it allows audiences to capture the show by taking photographs and video throughout the show, encouraging them to snap and share on social media, using the hashtag #LetItBeLive – extremely unique for a stage production.



Website: www.LetItBeLive.com

Facebook: /LetItBeUKTour

Twitter: @LetItBeUKTour

Hashtag: #LetItBeLive



LET IT BE UK 2019 TOUR



PORTSMOUTH

Kings Theatre

Tuesday 23 April – Saturday 27 April 2019

023 9282 8282

https://kingsportsmouth.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

PRESS NIGHT TUESDAY 23 APRIL 2019



INVERNESS

Eden Court

Monday 29 April – Saturday 4 May 2019

01463 234234

www.eden-court.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

PRESS NIGHT MONDAY 29 APRIL 2019



GLASGOW

SEC Centre

Friday 10 May – Saturday 11 May 2019

0844 395 4000

www.sec.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

PRESS NIGHT FRIDAY 10 MAY 2019



ABERDEEN

His Majesty’s Theatre

Monday 13 May – Saturday 18 May 2019

01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

ON SALE NOW

PRESS NIGHT MONDAY 13 MAY 2019



BLACKPOOL

Winter Gardens

Wednesday 22 May – Saturday 25 May 2019

0844 856 1111

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

PRESS NIGHT WEDNESDAY 22 MAY 2019



BATH

Theatre Royal

Monday 27 May – Saturday 1 June 2019

01225 448844

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

ON SALE

PRESS NIGHT MONDAY 27 MAY 2019



BRADFORD

Alhambra Theatre

Monday 3 June – Saturday 8 June 2019

01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

PRESS NIGHT MONDAY 3 JUNE 2019



NORWICH

Theatre Royal

Monday 17 June – Saturday 22 June 2019

01603 630000

www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk



Buy tickets below.