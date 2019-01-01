Ed Sheeran forced to cancel Hong Kong concert due to storm

Ed Sheeran has apologised to his Hong Kong fans after he was forced to cancel a concert due to a lightning storm on Thursday (18Apr19).

The Shape of You hitmaker had finished the sound check and was ready to perform for fans at the Fantasy Road Outdoor Venue in Hong Kong Disneyland when the lightning storm struck and organisers forced him to cancel the show.

Ed took to Instagram to post a video in which he apologised to fans and explained the decision was out of his control.

"Hey to everyone in Hong Kong at the show. Sorry about that, it's literally had nothing to do with me," he said to the camera. "I'm here, all the crew are here. We'd set up, we'd sound checked, we were ready to go and then they told us there was a lightning storm and that we'd just wait it out and get to go on stage. The later it got, they were just saying another half an hour and another and another.

"Now they've pulled the show. It's nothing to with me. I'm so sorry that people have come out and waited in the rain and got rain for a no show. I'm very, very sorry for wasting your time. Lots of love."

The 28-year-old British singer returned to Instagram hours later to write a note to fans in which he promised to return to Hong Kong to make up for the show before the end of the year.

In the caption, he added, "I wasn’t allowed on stage yesterday, none of my team were either. We all thought the lightening would pass and we’d get to do the show, but it didn’t, and then the show had to be cancelled. I apologise to each and every fan that waited for so long in the rain, and I promise you, before the year is done, I will be back to make it up to you."

The show would have been Ed's second night of performing at the venue. The Asian leg of his world tour continues in Incheon, South Korea on Sunday.