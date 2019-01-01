NEWS Lil Nas X rides Old Town Road to Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Viral rapper Lil Nas X claims Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Old Town Road, clocking up 9.9 million streams this week.



The country-inspired rap hit takes the top spot with 80,000 combined sales following a perfect storm of viral challenges on the social media app Tik Tok, some controversy and a remix featuring country icon Billy Ray Cyrus.



Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Lil Nas X said:



“I cannot believe how amazing my song is doing on the UK charts. I’m so thankful to everyone who has got behind Old Town Road. I’m still blown away by all the support for the track - thank you for listening!”



Lil Nas X’s feat ends Lewis Capaldi’s seven-week run at Number 1 with Someone You Loved, slipping to Number 2, though he did earn the most downloads of the week.



Meduza & Goodboys climb one step closer to the chart summit with Piece Of Your Heart at Number 4, and Keisha & Becky by Russ & Tion Wayne vaults 23 places to Number 7 after a remix featuring Aitch, JAY1, Sav’O and Swarmz was released last Friday. Marshmello lands his fifth Top 10 single and Chvrches claim their first with Here With Me up one place at Number 10.



Avicii claims this week’s highest new entry with SOS ft. Aloe Blacc (12). The single is the Swedish DJ’s first posthumous single to be released since his death one year ago on April 20, 2018.



K-pop band BTS and US singer Halsey debut close behind with their record-breaking single Boy With Luv (13). This week saw the official music video for the song smash the YouTube record for the most views globally in the first 24 hours, with 74.6 million.



Meanwhile, rising star Alec Benjamin hops five places with Let Me Down Slowly to 31, and Who Do You Love by the Chainsmokers ft. 5 Seconds of Summer (36) re-enters the Top 40 after jumping ten places.

