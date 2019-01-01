NEWS BTS become the first Korean act to score a Number 1 album in the UK Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to BTS, who debut at Number 1 on this week's Official Albums Chart with Map of The Soul: Persona.



The seven-member group’s latest collection lands straight in at the top with 26,500 combined sales. 68% of the EP's Week 1 figure is from physical sales. They are the first Korean act to score a chart-topping album in the UK.



Map of The Soul is BTS's fourth collection to chart in the UK Top 40, following their three part Love Yourself album series. Their latest EP precedes their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, which kicks off on May 4 and reaches the UK on June 1 for two shows at London's Wembley Stadium.



Meanwhile, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? drops to 2 after a two-week stint at Number 1, and Chemical Brothers are new at 4 with No Geography - their ninth Top 10 album.



Marty Wilde retrospective Dreamboats and Petticoats Presents: The Very Best Of Marty Wilde lands at Number 7, marking the rock & roll singer’s first Top 10 album, Irish post-punk group Fontaines D.C. debut at Number 9 with their first album Dogrel, and Emma Bunton's first album in 13 years My Happy Place is new at Number 11.



UK rapper M Huncho opens at 13 with his Utopia mixtape, ahead of New Age, the new album from YouTubers Randolph and KSI at 17.



Three more new releases land inside this week's albums Top 40: Ventura Music by US musician Anderson Paak (27), Love Is All You Love by Band of Skulls (30), and David Bowie's 1973 album Pin Ups (31) - re-released on picture disc for last week's Record Store Day.

