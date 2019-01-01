Michelle Obama applauds 'Queen' Beyonce for inspiring Homecoming documentary

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama has hailed her superstar friend Beyonce a "queen" for "flawlessly" shining a light on black culture with her new Coachella concert documentary Homecoming.

The Irreplaceable singer made her live comeback at the 2018 music festival after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June, 2017, and she had cameras on hand to film the historic gig, as she became the first black woman to headline the Indio, California event.

Titled Homecoming, the film premiered on Netflix on Wednesday (17Apr19), giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the months of preparation which went into pulling off the epic performance, which focused on the traditional reunion celebrations at America's historically black colleges and universities.

Now Michelle has joined the millions of devotees who have gushed about the documentary on social media, sharing a video message for Beyonce on Thursday, in which she expressed her pride and admiration for the hardworking 37-year-old mother-of-three.

"Hey queen! Girl, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly," she began.

"I'd say I'm surprised, but I know who you are. I've seen it up close and personal. Girl, you make me so proud, and I love you."

Michelle went on to applaud Beyonce for helping to uplift and empower the "next generation" of leaders.

"I also love that your new Netflix film Homecoming is informed by the black leaders, thinkers, and poets who've paved the way for folks like us," she continued. "I love that it's both a celebration and a call to action. And I love that you're using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers who'll run the world in the next years ahead.

"So to you my dear friend, I just want to say: Keep telling the truth, because you can do it in a way that no one else can."

The sweet post was captioned, "So proud of my girl! The Queen has done it again. @Beyonce, thank you for always living your truth. #Homecoming".

Michelle's high praise emerges just a day after Beyonce shared her deep appreciation for the ex-First Lady in a tribute piece published in Time magazine for its annual Time 100 list, in which Obama featured as one of the world's most influential figures.

The pop icon, who is also mother to seven-year-old girl Blue Ivy, wrote, "I am so grateful that my daughters and my son live in a world where Michelle Obama shines as a beacon of hope who inspires all of us to do better and to be better."

Beyonce and her husband, JAY-Z, first grew close to Michelle and Barack Obama in the lead up to the 2008 presidential election, when they were among the Democrat's celebrity supporters.

The singer went on to perform at President Obama's inauguration ball in 2009, and at the actual inauguration at the start of his second term in 2013, while she also teamed up with Michelle to promote her Let's Move anti-obesity campaign during the couple's time in the White House.