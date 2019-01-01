Bella Thorne bounces back from Coachella love split with Italian singer

Actress and singer Bella Thorne hasn't wasted any time in finding love again after splitting from her boyfriend Mod Sun at the Coachella festival last weekend (12-14Apr19).

The Blended star has been spotted kissing her new man, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo in San Diego, California.

The 21 year old and the Benji & Fede star were photographed getting close over lunch on Wednesday afternoon (17Apr19) in San Diego, California, but Bella has yet to post anything online about the new romance.

Two days earlier, the actress took to social media to announce that she and rapper Mod Sun had broken up after almost two years of dating. She also split from Internet personality Tana Mongeau, who made up the third person in the committed threesome, in February (19).

Sources told multiple outlets that Bella and Mod Sun, real name Derek Smith, had a huge fight on Friday night at the festival, but the rapper insisted all was OK between him and Thorne, and there were no tensions before the break-up.

Mongeau was also at Coachella, but insiders insist she had nothing to do with the break-up.

Bella posted a photo of herself looking miserable on the Coachella campgrounds on Monday and added the caption: "Hug me, I'm lonely."

Before dating Mod Sun, Thorne was previously linked to Scott Disick, Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth.

Her new man, 25, is based in Modena, Italy but he also studies in Hobart, Tasmania. Like his new girlfriend, he's a big deal online, with over one million followers on Instagram and 400,000 followers on Facebook.