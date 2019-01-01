Nicki Minaj calls it quits with longtime management team

Rapper Nicki Minaj has reportedly parted company with her longtime managers.

The Anaconda hitmaker has split from Cortez Bryant and Gee Roberson of the Blueprint Group and Maverick Management, but the decision is said to be mutual and amicable, according to Variety.com sources.

No reason has been given for the change of direction, but the move means Nicki is currently without a manager.

Representatives have yet to comment on the report, but industry insiders claim the separation took place earlier this month (Apr19), before the hip-hop star joined frequent collaborator Ariana Grande onstage for her headlining set at the Coachella music festival in California on Sunday (14Apr19).

The surprise appearance was blighted by sound issues, but the pals will have another opportunity to perfect the performance for the second round of Coachella this weekend (21Apr19), should Nicki join Ariana onstage once again.

The management split news emerges months after the summer 2018 release of Nicki's fourth studio album, Queen, which received mixed reviews from critics, but went on to be certified platinum in the U.S. in January (19).

The project had been postponed twice before its August launch, forcing her to push back her joint tour with fellow rapper Future, who ended up having to pull out of the trek altogether.

She ended up hitting the road in Europe with Juice Wrld in February (19), with a number of shows scrapped due to technical problems, but Nicki has yet to announce rescheduled dates for her North American fans.

That's not the only drama she has faced in recent months - she also became involved in a physical altercation with rap rival Cardi B at a New York Fashion Week party in September (18), during which the Bodak Yellow star reportedly threw a shoe at Nicki and had to be escorted off the premises.