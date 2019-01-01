Lionel Richie isn't ruling out marriage to longtime girlfriend

Lionel Richie is refusing to rule out a future proposal to his longtime girlfriend Lisa Parigi, because he's always been a "hopeless romantic".

The Hello hitmaker, 69, was first linked to the model and entrepreneur in 2014, and the couple has been a staple at red carpet events, with Lisa joining her man and his family at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in 2017, when the music icon was among those feted.

Lionel has now opened up about their romance, admitting he's never given up on finding love again, despite suffering the heartache of two public divorces - first from his high school sweetheart Debra Harvey, the mother of their adopted daughter Nicole, in 1993, and then again in 2004, when he separated from Diane Alexander, with whom he shares son Miles and daughter Sofia.

"I'm a man who's been through the ups and the downs, the ins and the outs of love," Lionel says.

"Love is not an exact science, it's something you have to go through. People don't walk in love, people fall, which means you're out of control, there's no logic. How you survive is your story."

"I'm a hopeless romantic," he tells People magazine.

Lionel admits settling down with Lisa has provided him with a safe haven from his busy career and the stresses of daily life.

"She's extremely beautiful, but most importantly she's smart and helps me deal with my crazy world," he shares.

"At this time in my life when you can be so jaded about things, Lisa kind of makes everything feel a bit safe."

As for the chances of the crooner popping the question, he remains coy, although he hints at having found lasting love with Lisa.

"There's always big plans," he smiles. "Do I have an exact time on this (relationship)? Oh, hell no. I don't. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. I'm sure."