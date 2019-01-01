NEWS Rihanna thanks Donald Glover for giving her Guava Island role Newsdesk Share with :







Rihanna has heaped praise on Donald Glover for "trusting" her with a role in Guava Island.



The singer and Ocean's 8 star began working with the Atlanta actor on the top-secret project in August (18), and the 56-minute musical film finally premiered at the Coachella Music Festival last week (ends14Apr19) before streaming on Amazon Prime Video.



Rihanna has stayed silent about the project for months, but on Wednesday night, she opened up about the film for the first time and thanked Donald, who also goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, for casting her as his love interest Kofi Novia.



"Wow! the response to #GuavaIsland has been quite overwhelming," she wrote on Instagram. "So happy you guys felt the beauty in this film! @childishgambino you are a true gem to the culture. I'm so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team! Thank you for trusting me with this role! It was the greatest experience being in Cuba, phones off, present with life and art! It was humbling! I loved watching every second of it!"



She accompanied the message with a clip of Donald's character Deni Maroon serenading Kofi with a romantic song on the beach.



The project was first revealed in August when pictures of the duo shooting the film in Havana, Cuba surfaced online, and it was only officially announced when a teaser clip from the movie premiered at Donald's PHAROS Festival in New Zealand.



Announcing the film's release on Amazon, the 35-year-old previously said in a statement, "I'm really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless. Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favourite projects I've ever worked on."



The film, which also stars Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Game of Thrones' Nonso Anozie, marks the feature directorial debut for Hiro Murai, who directed Childish Gambino's award-winning music video for This Is America.