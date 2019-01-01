Paula Abdul's father dies a year after her mother

Paula Abdul is mourning the loss of her "superhero" father Harry.

The 56-year-old singer, dancer and choreographer took to Instagram on Wednesday (17Apr19) to share a series of shots of herself with her dad as she informed her followers of his death aged 85.

"'Dad: a daughters first love.” - Unknown —' Everyone loved my father. He had a heart of gold and carried his heart on his sleeve wherever he went, and shared it with everyone he came in contact with," the former American Idol judge wrote.

"Isn’t it a beautiful gift that I still feel his spirit with me? My Father was, and always will be, my superhero. Thank you ALL for the heartfelt condolences. Your love and support is comforting me during this difficult time. xoP."

It's believed Harry passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. His death comes just over a year after Paula's mother Lorraine died, also aged 85.

"Lorraine died with her daughters Paula and Wendy by her side,” Paula's cousin Tara Riceberg told People at the time. “Paula was able to be by her mom’s side and give her comfort in her final moments.

"Lorraine was a single mom and a very strong and fierce woman. She raised two daughters and both Paula and Wendy are strong females who understand discipline. Their mum’s influence made them the women they are today."

Paula also mourned her mother's death on her social media pages, sharing several images of herself and Lorraine.

"I can still feel my mother’s love. It’s tangible & I cannot describe how significant, beautiful & meaningful that is for me,” she wrote.