Hailey Bieber credits husband Justin for making her happier than she's ever been

Hailey Bieber has credited her singer spouse Justin Bieber for making her "happier than I've ever been" in a gushing post about her husband.

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday (17Apr19) to share the adoring words about her other half, writing alongside a shot of him standing in front of a green screen during a photoshoot: "My love. You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been.

"Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming. I love you more every single day.”

Her glowing words come after Justin shared a similar post about Hailey less than two weeks ago, writing a heartfelt poem about the stunning blonde.

"Sunlight falls into the Abyss/Just like i fall into your lips/Waves crash onto the shore/My love for you grows more and more... Sound of the crickets a true meditation/I think about you, Gods greatest creation,” the 25-year-old posted.

He wrote alongside the poem: "I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact!

"You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honour you, and remind you that the best is yet to come!"

Justin and Hailey briefly dated in early 2016, but rekindled their romance last June, and became engaged in July, before tying the knot in a courthouse ceremony in New York City in September.