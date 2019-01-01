Jana Kramer refusing to hire a good-looking nanny

Singer Jana Kramer is on the hunt for a 'plain Jane' nanny, so her husband isn't tempted to cheat again.

Retired sportsman Mike Caussin's infidelity led to the couple's break-up in 2016 and now they're back together, his wife isn't taking any chances by hiring a good looking woman to look after their kids.

In a new post on her popular podcast, the 35-year-old country star revealed she is searching for potential nannies on Care.com - and there's one rule she has.

"Not that I don't trust my husband… I just think it's not smart," Kramer said. "I mean, you look at some of these nannies, and I'm like, 'Well, you kinda asked for it, she’s kinda hot'. You know what I mean? You’re in close quarters."

Kramer then referenced Ben Affleck and Gavin Rossdale, who have both been linked to cheating scandals surrounding their nannies.

"(I'm) not saying that Ben Affleck was wrong, but you look at the nanny and I'm like, 'Well, she's really cute'," Kramer said. "You're playing with fire. I feel like some of these girls - maybe some of those nannies like Ben Affleck's and Gavin Rossdale's nannies - they put off more of a sexier vibe.

"I just don't understand some of these girls that post pictures on Care.com, because I'm like, 'Don’t you know the female is hiring?' I'm laughing at some of these pictures!

"I'm not saying post an ugly photo, I'm just saying..., 'You should dress for the part."

Earlier this month (Apr19), Caussin opened up about his sex addiction issues in an interview with ABC News, explaining, "It doesn't come from me wanting to have sex; it's me feeling a certain way, and from my entire life looking back I just used sex as kind of my escape."