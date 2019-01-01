Rita Ora launching her own tequila

British pop star Rita Ora is turning her love of tequila into a business opportunity by investing in her own alcohol brand.

The Your Song hitmaker is teaming up with officials at Conecuh Brands to become a shareholder and Chief Creative Partner of Prospero Tequila.

According to Billboard.com, the booze will be produced at Mexico's Don Roberto Distillery by one of the first-ever female tequila master distillers, Stella Anguiano, and Rita couldn't be more excited about her latest project.

"I've had the privilege of collaborating with amazing brands and each time I learn something new about the business side of the industry," the singer shares in a statement.

"With this partnership I wanted to push myself to take on a new role. Being Chief Creative Partner and shareholder has allowed me to invest my time and energy in a new venture, which at its core highlights strong independent women."

She continues, "Working with Stella and visiting the distillery was an amazing experience and affirmed my desire to take on this position within the company. I can't wait to toast this new partnership with my family, friends, and fans."

"Behind every successful family is a strong woman who serves as the heart and backbone," adds Stella. "Prospero is a tequila that celebrates that. I'm proud to be collaborating on a spirit brand made by women that all women can enjoy."

The ladies have come up with three varieties of Prospero Tequila - Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo, with prices starting a $34.99 (£27).

Rita is the latest celebrity to raise a toast with her own tequila - Justin Timberlake has his Sauza 901, rockers Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine teamed up for Santo Mezquila, and George Clooney has his hugely successful Casamigos brand with business partner Rande Gerber.