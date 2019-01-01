Beyonce adopted extreme diet ahead of Coachella return

Beyonce took her vegan diet to the extreme as she prepared for her live comeback at the 2018 Coachella music festival by also cutting out all carbohydrates and sugar.

The Formation icon was originally booked to headline the California event in 2017, but she had to postpone her performance after falling pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, who she welcomed with husband JAY-Z in June.

She headed straight back to work after recovering from her emergency caesarean section, and to help get herself in tip-top shape, Beyonce, who first embarked on a vegan stint in 2013, trimmed her diet back to the basics.

"In order for me to meet my goals, I'm limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol...," she shares in her new Homecoming documentary, which takes fans behind the scenes as she gears up for the big show.

"I'm hungry!" she confesses.

The superstar, who is also mother to seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, chose to push herself to the limit because as a busy mother of three, she no longer has the time to focus solely on concert prep.

"It's not like before when I could rehearse 15 hours straight," she says."I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body."

And although Beyonce, 37, was proud to have pulled off her historic Coachella gig just the way she wanted, she won't be going to such extremes ever again.

"I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I've learned a very valuable lesson," she explains. "I will never, never push myself that far again. I feel like I'm just a new woman in a new chapter of my life and I'm not even trying to be who I was. It's just so beautiful that children do that to you."

Homecoming debuted on Netflix on Wednesday (17Apr19).