Louis Tomlinson back in the studio after mourning sister's death

Pop star Louis Tomlinson has broken his silence to thank fans for their support following the shock death of his teenage sister.

Felicite Tomlinson, aka Fizzy, suffered a suspected heart attack and passed away on 13 March (19).

The aspiring fashion designer was just 18, and her loss plunged her family into mourning, a little over two years after the death of the singer's cancer-stricken mother, Johannah Deakin.

The One Direction star bowed out of a scheduled appearance at Britain's Comic Relief charity telethon on 15 March, and stayed off social media for weeks as his three sisters and his stepfather all posted tributes to Felicite online.

Now Louis has finally resurfaced on Twitter, sharing his first public statements about the family tragedy in a brief message of gratitude on Wednesday (17Apr19).

"Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks," he wrote.

The 27 year old also revealed he's since returned to work: "Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago," he added. "Sending you all loads of love x."

Louis has been working on his debut solo album since One Direction went on hiatus in early 2016, and has given fans some new material to enjoy while they await his highly-anticipated project, including the singles Miss You and Back To You, featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals, as well as his Steve Aoki collaboration, Just Hold On.

In early March, he also dropped the single Two of Us, on which he paid a sweet tribute to his late mum.