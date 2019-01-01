Justin Timberlake honours Masters champion Tiger Woods with Time essay

Golf fan Justin Timberlake has saluted his pal Tiger Woods in a new Time magazine profile, marking the sportsman's nod on the 100 Most Influential People of 2019 list.

The pop star jumped at the chance to honour the golfer, who aptly ended an 11-year Majors drought by winning the U.S. Masters on Sunday (14Apr19), and gushed about spending time with one of his heroes.

"Last year, Tiger Woods and I spent time together, just the two of us, talking about being fathers," the Cry Me a River singer writes. "We discussed how we want our children to see us and how you balance your dedication to them with competitive drive.

"I told him about how my son, who just turned 4, has started to realize what I do. We bonded over the fact that we wanted our children to watch us at our best. Tiger told me that he hoped his children, who are 11 and 10, would one day see him win a major.

"On April 14 in Augusta, Ga., they did just that when Tiger won his 15th career major - and first in 11 years - capping arguably the greatest comeback in sports history. What a dream come true. For Tiger. For all of us."

Justin also honoured Woods' dedication to golf after recovering from multiple back surgeries in recent years - and to his children.

"Over the past few years, Tiger rehabbed rigorously from all the surgeries, and returned to the top of the game," Timberlake added. "While pundits doubted he'd ever win again, Tiger's commitment never wavered. The thing we don't always appreciate is the patience. Tiger spent countless hours in the gym, and on the golf course, with a singular goal in mind.

"All the work he did when people weren't watching allowed him to hug his children on the same hallowed ground he hugged his father 22 years ago, amid all the adulation, a Masters champion once again."