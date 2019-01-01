Ciara keen to collaborate with 'rockstar' Nicki Minaj again

Ciara would love to team with "rockstar" Nicki Minaj on another song.

The Goodies hitmaker and the superstar rapper previously recorded I'm Out, with the tune featuring on Ciara's eponymously titled fifth studio album in 2013.

Now, the 33-year-old has shared that she is open to collaborating with Nicki once again.

"You know I love Nicki," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night (16Apr19). "There's no plans right now but I'm always down to rock with my girl. She's a rockstar and she knows how to really come in and make a track super fire. I'm always down for getting together."

Ciara is currently promoting her seventh studio album Beauty Marks, which was released last month and features singles Level Up and Greatest Love. Yet, right now Ciara and her American football quarterback husband Russell Wilson are celebrating his career, as he has just signed a four-year, $140 million (£107 million) contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, making him the highest paid player in the NFL.

"I'm just so proud of him," she reflected. "He's just incredible... (the deal was) literally down to the wire, it's just so fascinating how that works in sports. We were able to sleep comfortably. Honestly, there was peace brought to our hearts and our minds knowing that Seattle is going to continue to be home. It's a blessing."

Ciara and Russell wed in July 2016 and welcomed daughter Sienna the following year. The star is also a mother to four-year-old son Future from her relationship with rapper Future, and says more kids may soon be on the horizon.

"I do look forward to the third one, but you know, we've got a little time. I'm enjoying dancing with my flat belly right now," she smiled.