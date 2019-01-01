NEWS Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign split Newsdesk Share with :







Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign have sparked speculation they've split by posting cryptic messages on social media.



The Fifth Harmony singer posted snaps of her posing in front of a mirror on Instagram on Monday (15Apr19) and cryptically wrote in the caption, "I know the truth before it's given, I can read it in your feelins. Ladies, always listen to that little voice in ur heart (sic)."



On Tuesday morning, the rapper simply tweeted a broken heart emoji and deleted all other posts on his Twitter page, leading many fans to speculate if they had parted ways after almost two years together.



Fans also noticed that Lauren, 22, had unfollowed Ty, full name Tyrone William Griffin Jr, on Instagram, but the 34-year-old currently still follows her.



On Monday, hours before her cryptic message, Lauren had told fans she was back in Los Angeles after taking a break to work on her debut solo album.



In an interview with Billboard in October (18), Lauren had praised Ty for being "super supportive" of her new music, but revealed that her track Expectations was inspired by feelings of anger towards him.



"Sometimes, when you're a little bit of a crazy b**ch and you've been working for a lot of hours, you just want to cuddle with your boyfriend - and they have to do work," she said. "He had an appearance he had to do at the club, and I didn't want to go to the club because I'm a grandma (not a club type). He said he was going to come home, so I waited up, expecting him to come home, and then I didn't get any answers for a while about where he was.



"I got all of the feelings out in the song, and then I called him right after and I was like, 'Hey, I'm not mad anymore'. I realised it was total bulls**t, my bad... If I can get my emotions out in songs, instead of acting crazy, that's fantastic."



The duo met when Ty featured on Fifth Harmony's 2016 track Work From Home. They were first romantically linked in September 2017, and Ty officially confirmed he and the singer were dating during a radio interview that November.