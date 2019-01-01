Chris Brown agrees to home inspection by woman suing over alleged rape

Chris Brown has agreed to an inspection of his Los Angeles home as part of an ongoing lawsuit regarding a sexual assault which allegedly took place at the property.

The R&B star was sued by a woman only identified as Jane Doe in May, 2018, when she claimed the Loyal hitmaker had imprisoned her at his mansion during a February, 2017 party and allowed her to be raped by his friend, Lowell Grissom.

Brown, who was also alleged to have provided drugs to his house guests, has denied any knowledge of the alleged sex attack, but the female filed a court request for access to his estate, so her lawyers can inspect the grounds and continue to build up her case.

Brown only granted the visit, which included permission to take photos and videos, on the condition that the singer is allowed to film her as she goes through his home - an action his attorneys insisted was for security's sake.

In December, the plaintiff argued it was nothing more than an attempt to "harass and intimidate" her while she is on location, but now the two parties have reached a mutual agreement.

According to court papers obtained by The Blast, the woman will only be allowed to view the rooms she claims she had entered on that fateful night, although she reserves the right to request access to additional rooms, with Brown's permission, if she recalls being somewhere different during the visit.

She must then wait outside with one of her attorneys while a second legal representative conducts the official inspection with her videographer, and one of Brown's attorneys.

The musician, 29, is also allowed to film, although the woman's attorney and videographer must remain off camera during the two-hour inspection, which must be completed within 120 days.

Brown had previously requested to be dismissed from the lawsuit, in which Grissom is also named as a defendant.

Grissom maintained he did nothing wrong, and in February (19), Los Angeles prosecutors dropped the criminal investigation due to insufficient evidence.