NEWS Frank Ocean has been in secret relationship for three years







R&B star Frank Ocean has quietly been dating the same partner for the last three years.



The Thinkin Bout You hitmaker, real name Christopher Breaux, rarely shares details about his personal life, but in a new interview with Gayletter, the singer revealed he has no use for modern dating apps.



"I don't use dating apps," he said. "I've been in a relationship for three years."



And Ocean, who doesn't offer up any further details about his partner, doesn't think he would ever turn to technology to help him find love, especially now he's a celebrity.



"I definitely wasn't using dating apps before then. I don't think I would use dating apps now...," added the musician, who came out as a gay man in 2012. "I wouldn't rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps."



Meanwhile, Ocean also opened up about his passion for rock climbing, admitting it's a hobby he's been pursuing in his spare time.



"I've been doing it for years," he explained. "I'm not like, a god of rocking climbing or anything, but I do enjoy it. The routes are like little problems. I like problem-solving. It's kind of a solo sport if you're bouldering, so you don't need to organise anything to go."



It's also helped the 31 year old stay in shape without having to really think about exercising: "It's super relaxing," Frank shared. "I mean, it wouldn't be relaxing if I was coming at it like (rock climbing expert) Alex Honnold, out here risking my life. But the way I approach it is pretty calm."