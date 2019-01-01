Rihanna's dad wants star's lawsuit dismissed

Rihanna's father has denied allegations suggesting he has been trying to cash in on the superstar's name and image without her permission.

The Umbrella hitmaker filed suit against her dad Ronald Fenty and officials behind a firm called Fenty Entertainment in January (19), claiming he and business associate Moses Perkins had purposefully used the family name in the company's brand to try and solicit business on behalf of the singer.

The star, full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, had her lawyers fire off multiple cease and desist letters to Ronald, demanding he stop infringing on her Fenty trademarks, which she uses for non-music ventures including her hugely-popular Fenty Beauty cosmetics collection, her Fenty x Puma range, and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line - but the notices went unanswered.

Rihanna, who insists she has no involvement with Fenty Entertainment, which was established in 2017, demanded an injunction against her dad to prevent him from further exploiting the name, as well as unspecified damages.

However, Ronald has now responded to the lawsuit, dismissing the accusations and insisting he shouldn't have to ask his famous daughter for permission to use his own last name commercially, reports The Blast.

He also argues that no damage was caused to Rihanna's business endeavours, so he shouldn't have to pay her anything.

He is seeking to have the suit dismissed immediately.

The judge overseeing the case has yet to rule, but it's not the only legal trouble Ronald has found himself in since launching Fenty Entertainment.

Earlier this month (Apr19), social media star Harvey Justice, also known online as Chef Henny, had his attorney, Alex Spiro, fire off a legal warning to Fenty for falsely claiming to represent Rihanna.

According to TMZ, Fenty told Justice the musician played a key role in his talent brand, and convinced the YouTube personality, who is known for parody videos in which he cooks with Hennessy cognac, to sign with his firm in April, 2018.

Justice alleges he was promised a marketing budget of $750,000 (£574,500), but ended up only receiving $50,000 (£38,300), and when Fenty was confronted about handing over the remainder of the funds, he kept blaming the delay on a South American investor.

Justice is now demanding Fenty pay up promptly, plus additional damages, or face another lawsuit.