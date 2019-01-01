Mel B FaceTiming into Spice Girls rehearsals

Mel B is rehearsing with her Spice Girls bandmates remotely from Los Angeles using the FaceTime app.

Mel, real name Melanie Brown, was a notable absentee when Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, and Emma Bunton began practice for their U.K. tour in London on Monday (15Apr19), following her claims she once had sex with Geri had caused a rift in the newly reunited group. Geri denied the "hurtful" reports of a fling.

Emma has revealed her bandmate's absence was nothing for fans to worry about - as she's been working on their routines via video link due to family commitments at home in L.A.

"Me, Geri and Mel C were there. Mel B in LA as she still has commitments and her children," Emma told British daytime TV show This Morning on Tuesday. "She's rehearsing there, which is really funny. She learns the same steps as us. We're FaceTiming. We're doing the same rehearsals but she's there."

The What I Am hitmaker revealed Mel would join them in person to rehearse ahead of their opening tour date in Dublin, Ireland next month, adding: "Then she comes over soon. I think she's coming over in the next few weeks and then we learn it all together."

Emma played down reports of a rift by comparing the group to a family, and said that there would always be "little things" they disagreed on.

As for how rehearsals are going, the 43-year-old said she is surprised by how quickly she's got back into the swing of things, seven years after they last performed together at the Olympic Games closing ceremony in London.

"Yesterday we did our first two numbers with all the choreography," she explained. "I surprised myself. It all came back."

The British popstar also reassured fans the band are intending to stick to the "classics" and will ensure their 1997 hit Stop is included in their set.