Mel B misses first day of Spice Girls tour rehearsals amid Geri Horner feud

Mel B missed the first day of rehearsals for the upcoming Spice Girls tour on Monday (15Apr19), amid ongoing rumours of a feud between her and bandmate Geri Horner.



Emma Bunton revealed that the group, who are due to be touring the U.K. this June, were set to start practising their routines at rehearsals on Monday, and insisted that the girls were "all good" - despite rumours that Mel B and Geri had fallen out after the former claimed she had a fling with Ginger Spice in their heyday.



However, while Geri, Emma and Mel C were all spotted arriving at a rehearsal studio in London on Monday, Mel B was noticeably absent.



She then shared a snap of herself in Los Angeles - thousands of miles away from her bandmates - showing off her bikini body while paying tribute to her Scary Spice persona in the leopard-print two-piece.



"Today’s look Leopard print everything #nofilter #getready #whynot," she captioned the picture.



Mel hit headlines earlier this month when she admitted during a chat on Piers Morgan's Life Stories that she and Geri had slept together during a night of passion at the height of their fame. Geri denied the claims in a statement shortly afterward, in which she said she was "really disappointed" by the allegations, leading to rumours the pair had fallen out.



However, Emma hit back at the feud rumours as she appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show.



As host Jonathan asked if the tour is still happening, Emma replied: "Of course it's happening, we are starting rehearsals on Monday! It's all fine. We have all chatted about it. Listen, we had fun back in the day. I didn't know anything else but you know, we are all good.



"We're starting Monday, we can't wait, we've all been chatting, it's all good."