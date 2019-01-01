John Mayer jams with Eric Clapton in Japan

John Mayer rocked out with the guitar great Eric Clapton onstage over the weekend as he kicked off his five-night residency in Tokyo, Japan.

The Daughters hitmaker recently wrapped up his own run of dates in the Far East, and was invited to join Clapton for an encore on the first night of his shows at the Nippon Budokan on Saturday (13Apr19).

The musicians teamed up for a lengthy rendition of Cocaine, during which they each showed off their guitar skills with individual solos.

The performance brought the hits-packed set to an end after Clapton delighted fans with classic tracks including Wonderful Tonight, Tears in Heaven, and Layla.

On Sunday, Mayer took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair hanging out backstage, and another of the stars in action, as he revealed plans to reunite with Clapton at his 2019 Crossroads Festival, where they have previously joined forces over the years.

"It's always great when the stars align and I get to catch up with @ericclapton," Mayer captioned the images.

"An exceedingly generous man. Watching him play is like getting picked up by the scruff of my neck like a kitten. I just love it. To do it in Tokyo makes it all the more special. Excited to be making an appearance at his #crossroadsfestival in September."

Clapton wasn't the only famous friend Mayer got to jam with while on tour - he also had Ed Sheeran sit in with him for two songs at the same venue last Wednesday (10Apr19).

Introducing the pop superstar as "one of the most talented artists I know in my life," they teamed up for their 2006 collaboration Belief, and then covered Ed's chart smash Thinking Out Loud.

Posting pictures from the night online, Mayer wrote, "Tokyo, night one: the great Ed Sheeran aka @teddysphotos joined us for a couple of songs and made an already special night unforgettable. I think he's a righteous dude!"

Sheeran had also been in the city for his own tour.