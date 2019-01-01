Taylor Swift's stalker handed two-to-four years behind bars

A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift has been ordered to serve up to four years in prison.

Roger Alvarado, 23, was arrested for breaking into the Shake It Off hitmaker's New York home in March (19), just weeks after he was released from a six-month stint behind bars for the same crime at the same property in April, 2018.

Earlier this month (Apr19), he struck a plea deal with prosecutors, agreeing to abide by an order of protection to stay away from swift, and enter a guilty plea, which would land him a two-to-four year sentence.

He appeared before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Laura Ward on Monday (15Apr19), when he was warned to have "absolutely, positively no contact with Taylor Swift".

"No phone calls, no letters, no video contact," she continued, before adding, "Hopefully, no judge will ever see you again."

Following his initial jail term, Alvarado had been ordered to serve five years of probation and attend a mental health programme in his native Florida.

However, he ignored the rules of his release and boarded a plane to New York on 7 March (19), when he headed straight to Swift's Tribeca townhouse, violating his probation and a previous order of protection the singer had taken out against him.

According to authorities, he was caught on surveillance footage smashing a glass door at the property, causing $4,000 (£3,050) worth of damage.

Swift was not present at the time and her security guards, who had been monitoring the situation from their base in Nashville, Tennessee, reported the crime to local police.

In a jailhouse interview with the New York Post following his arrest, Alvarado confessed he would "probably" try to break into Swift's home again, claiming he did not regret his actions.

"I don't want to hurt her," he insisted. "I just wanted to speak to her, to talk to her. She seems nice (and) cool."

Swift has yet to comment on Alvarado's prison sentence.