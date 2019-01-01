Justin Timberlake congratulates 'NSYNC bandmates on Ariana Grande performance

Justin Timberlake has applauded his former 'NSYNC bandmates for pulling off a successful reunion performance alongside Ariana Grande during her headlining set at the Coachella music festival.

Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez delighted fans on Sunday night (14Apr19) as they joined forces with superstar Ariana to deliver renditions of their track It Makes Me Ill and 1997 hit Tearin' Up My Heart - complete with choreography - at the Indio, California event.

Their guest appearance came two days after rumours first surfaced about the big pop collaboration, which the group confirmed early on Sunday by sharing a selfie with longtime devotee Ariana, and a link to the live stream from the festival.

After introducing the foursome to the Coachella crowd, the singer declared, "I've been preparing my whole motherf**king life for this!"

'NSYNC were equally as excited by the opportunity, telling the audience as they wrapped, "Coachella, this has been a dream of ours, thank you Ariana!"

Group frontman Justin missed out on the special show as he had just completed his rescheduled Man of the Woods tour in Connecticut on Saturday night, and reportedly decided against jetting out to California to join his old pals onstage as he didn't have any time to rehearse.

However, it appears he managed to catch footage of their surprise set and took to Instagram on Monday to heap praise on Joey, Lance, Chris, JC, and Ariana.

"You guys killed it last night," he wrote next to a photo of the stars.

"You were missed my friend!" replied Lance, while Chris added, "Was a lot of fun but @justintimberlake was defiantly (sic) missed! Love you brother".

Poking fun at Chris' typo, Joey posted: "@iamckirkpatrick do you mean definitely?! And yes @justintimberlake you were missed my brother !"

All members of 'NSYNC, which went on an indefinite hiatus in 2002, previously reunited just under a year ago, when they were honoured with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It's not yet clear if Timberlake will take the opportunity to join the guys onstage with Ariana this coming Sunday (21Apr19), during the second weekend of festivities, when all of the acts will perform again.