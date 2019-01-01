NEWS Lil Nas X leads the race for this week’s Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Lil Nas X has taken the lead in the race for Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Old Town Road.



The viral country-rap single is galloping towards Number 1, currently ahead of last week’s leader Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi. The track has taken off thanks to the 'Yeehaw Challenge' meme where people film themselves transforming into cowboys, while a new mix featuring country legend Billy Ray Cyrus was released earlier this month.



Meanwhile, Piece Of Your Heart by Meduza ft. Goodboys takes a step closer to the top spot, up one at Number 4 midweek, and Russ & Tion Wayne’s single Keisha & Becky is heading for a new peak of Number 7 after flying 23 places following the release of a remix featuring fellow rappers Aitch, JAY1, Sav’O and Swarmz. The official video for the new version has clocked up 2.1 million views since its premiere on April 11.



BTS & Halsey are on course to be the week’s highest new entry with Boy With Luv (8), which could become the K-pop band’s first ever Top 10 single and Halsey’s fourth. Avicii’s first posthumous single SOS ft. Aloe Blacc (10) could become the DJ’s tenth Top 10 single, a year on from his death last April.



Other songs set to climb this week include Ava Max’s So Am I, up two to 14, Jax Jones’ All Day And Night with Martin Solveig and Madison Beer which rises four to Number 21, George Ezra’s Pretty Shining People, lifting three to 34, and rising star Alec Benjamin eyes a new peak at 35 with Let Me Down Slowly.