Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate daughter Luna's birthday at Disneyland

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their daughter Luna's birthday with a princess-filled trip to Disneyland.

The couple treated the birthday girl – who turns three on Sunday (13Apr19) – to a royal princess makeover at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, before heading over to have a memorable breakfast with Luna's favourite Disney princesses.

Chrissy, John and their 10-month-old son Miles enjoyed a three-course brunch as their daughter got a chance to meet princesses Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora, Ariel, Belle and Pocahontas.

Sharing his own snaps from the fun family day at the iconic Californian theme park, John, 40, revealed why the family was celebrating Luna’s birthday two days early this year.

“Luna had a Disneyland birthday today! (As far as she knows, her birthday is today. Don’t tell her it’s Sunday please. Daddy has to work on Sunday. Thank you.)” he captioned a sweet family snap of him, Chrissy and Luna on Instagram.

As the proud father continued sharing snaps from the family trip, he also launched a campaign to get himself on the cheeky Instagram account DILFS of Disneyland.

“@mrmikerosenthal and I are submitting this to @dilfs_of_disneyland,” the EGOT winner wrote alongside a side-by-side shot of him and pal Mike Rosenthal giving Luna and Miles piggyback rides.

The All Of Me hitmaker went on to post a solo shot of himself posing while pushing Luna in a stroller, and wrote, “This is my last, desperate attempt. Your move, @dilfs_of_disneyland.”

The popular Instagram account later reposted both of John's photos, much to the singer's delight.

“John, how could we even make you wait this long... you are the definition of #strollermeat,” DILFS of Disneyland joked.