Jessica Biel shares emotional message as Justin Timberlake wraps up his tour

Jessica Biel shared an emotional tribute to her husband Justin Timberlake as he finally wrapped up his world tour.

After more than a year on the road, Timberlake concluded his Man of the Woods tour on Saturday (13Apr19) at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.

To mark the occasion, Biel shared a sweet video on Instagram to congratulate her beau on the end of his epic series of gigs, which first kicked off in March last year (18).

“Hey Tennessee kid, I’m being quiet because you’re in the next room. It’s your last show, it’s the last Man of the Woods show tonight. I would say that I’m so proud of you but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year-and-a-half,” the 37-year-old gushed.

“I’m just in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do,” Biel continued, as she proudly wore a Man of the Woods tour hat in the video.

“You inspire me, you inspire Silas,” The Sinner star added about their four-year-old son, as she confessed she was relieved Timberlake finally "got some time off".

“You inspire everyone around you. All of your fans, all of your friends and family to work as hard and with so much passion as you do," Biel shared as she struggled to hold back tears, and dubbed herself the SexyBack hitmaker's number one fan.

“Also I’m so sad that I won’t be able to see you up there again for a while. You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing baby. I’m your No. 1 fan, I love you.”

Timberlake responded to his wife’s video, and sweetly wrote in the comments section, “I mean... I’m not crying. You’re CRYING! I can’t with this message. I love you so much.”