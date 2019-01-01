BTS & Halsey make YouTube history with Boy With Luv video

BTS and Halsey have made history with their new music video for Boy With Luv.

More people checked out the K-pop boy band's latest promo in its first 24 hours on YouTube than any other in history.

YouTube bosses confirmed the feat on Saturday (13Apr19), stating: "Yes, we're still running the numbers. But we can confirm that Boy With Luv feat. Halsey is now *officially* the most-viewed 24 hour debut in @YouTube history!!" a tweet YouTube’s official account read.

The message was posted just before BTS made their debut on U.S. sketch show Saturday Night Live, during which the band premiered a performance of Boy With Luv. They also made history on the hit show, becoming the first-ever South Korean musical guest to appear.

BTS will reportedly perform the track with Halsey at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on 1 May (19). They are nominated in the Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist categories.

The group was also recently confirmed as the first Asian artist to exceed five billion streams on Spotify.

YouTube has yet to release the exact numbers for the Boy With Luv music video's first-day views.

Ironically, the group's new YouTube record replaces one recently set by K-pop quartet BLACKPINK's video for Kill This Love, which was released on 4 April (19). That promo was viewed 56.7 million times in its first 24 hours. The record was previously held by Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, which picked up 55.4 million views on its opening day.

BLACKPINK also made history in America over the weekend by becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the Coachella festival in California.