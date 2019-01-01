Cardi B: 'Baby Kulture is a slice of heaven'

Cardi B has given birth to her own little "best friend" who brightens up her gloomiest days.

The rapper became a first-time mum last summer when daughter Kulture was born, and she tells E! her kid is "a slice of heaven".

The 26 year old says, "She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her... She's, like, my little best friend. She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It's is a slice of heaven."

But she admits she is still trying to balance motherhood with her career, and reveals she nixed the idea of hiring a nanny for her daughter, "because you don't want anybody around them".

However, Cardi B accepts she cannot be with Kulture all the time: "You cannot just travel with your baby all the time, like they get sick," she explains.

Little Kulture wasn't with mum when the rap star performed at the Coachella festival in California on Friday night (12Apr19) - she hit the stage with DJ Snake a year after her set at the 2018 event was one of the highlights. Cardi was heavily pregnant with Kulture when she appeared last year.

Meanwhile, before heading out to the desert, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker attended the Swisher Sweets Awards in West Hollywood and laughed off a possible collaboration with her rap rival Nicki Minaj.

The two women got into a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week party in September (18), during which Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at Nicki and had to be escorted off the premises.

The Chun-Li rapper has since addressed the incident on her Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, calling it "mortifying and humiliating".

She also denied accusations that she had criticised Cardi's parenting skills, stating: "I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting."

The rap stars have since agreed to stop talking about each other in public.