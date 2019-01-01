Celine Dion taps into her creative energy by daydreaming

Celine Dion can best tap into her creative energy when she allows herself time to daydream.

The Canadian superstar remains one of the best-selling singers of all time, and once her Las Vegas residency wrap up in June (19), is set to release an English-language album and embark on a world tour.

While Celine has a busy few months ahead, and juggles work with parenting her sons Rene-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, who she shared with late husband Rene Angelil, she is adamant that she comes up with some of her best ideas when lying in bed.

“I still daydream, and I love it,” she said in an interview which accompanied the announcement that she is the new global brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. “But since I’m so busy with my passions, my work, my family, I have no time. My secret? When I’m in my bed, I take some time for myself to think of everything I love, and this is the time I get so creative.”

Celine’s husband Rene died in January 2016 following a battle with cancer, with her brother Daniel Dion passing away, also of cancer, two days later. Despite facing such a difficult time, The Power of Love hitmaker is certain that experiencing such grief has made her stronger.

“Losing my husband, seeing him suffer was extremely hard. But I have learnt to love him like there is no tomorrow. I knew that I had to let him go in peace, and not be selfish trying to make him stay a little longer. I now see him in the eyes of my kids, and that makes me stronger. It helped me to keep going and to go back on stage. So, I continue to work hard, I have found new passions such as dance and, made new friends and I’m very well surrounded,” the 51-year-old smiled.

Celine’s Courage World Tour is set to begin in Quebec City on 18 September, while her new album will be released later in November.