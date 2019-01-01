Dua Lipa: ‘Women in music will one day feel equal to men’

Dua Lipa has high hopes for gender equality in the future.

The English singer broke onto the music scene in late 2015 with single Be the One, and has since become one of the biggest names in music.

Along with her pop career and various modelling jobs, including for Adidas and most recently Pepe Jeans, Dua has also become known for her willingness to speak out on important issues.

“People are starting to slowly wake up to the fact that it’s not that women haven’t been working hard or that we haven’t been pushing ourselves forward,” Dua told British Vogue.

“It’s just that we haven’t been taken seriously, or been given opportunities. I hope for years to come we’ll just bring sprinkles and sprinkles more of that, to the point where we feel equal to men, and where we have equal opportunities (to them).

“I think it’s about the public not being so hard on women for wanting to be ourselves.”

The 23-year-old previously highlighted the plight of women in music when she accepted the Grammy for Best New Artist in February (19).

Taking a swipe at Grammy’s boss Neil Portnow, who’d stated in 2018 that female artists need to “step up” if they want to start bagging the big awards, she told the audience: “I just wanted to say how honoured I am to be nominated alongside so many incredible female artists this year, because I guess this year we really stepped up!"