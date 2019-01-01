Janelle Monae offers up advice to fans struggling to 'come out'

Janelle Monae has offered up some wise words for those planning to 'come out' after confessing her big sexuality reveal left her fearful and depressed.

The singer and actress still thinks honesty is the best policy after choosing to go public as pansexual and bisexual, and now she's hoping to be a beacon of light for others struggling to reveal their true identities.

“Don’t allow yourself to feel any pressure other than the pressure you put on you," the 33 year old told Them magazine, "and I think there’s so much power in not labelling yourself.

"That said, there’s also power in saying, 'This is how I identify', and having community with the folks you identify with. Everyone is on a journey of self-discovery, and those of us who may not understand others’ journeys should be more empathetic and tolerant and supportive."

Janelle, who has been romantically linked to Thor: Ragnarok beauty Tessa Thompson for years, went on to admit she has personal experience with the fear behind 'coming out', but urged fans to push past whatever they're afraid of.

"A big thing for me is just being patient with myself, and not allowing myself to make decisions based in fear, or a fear of people not understanding me - and it’s hard," she stresses. "You go through experiences where you feel fearful, and you end up being depressed, or having anxiety, and not taking care of you. But that fear should not get in the way of how you love or who you love."

The Hidden Figures star applauds people who speak openly about sexuality, insisting talking about the issue and engaging in dialogue does so much to positively influence society.

"One thing I’ve realised even more was that when you walk in your truth, you can inspire and encourage people to walk in theirs," she shares.