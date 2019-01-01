Jaden Smith performs at Coachella on roof of suspended Tesla

Jaden Smith stunned fans at the Coachella festival on Friday afternoon (12Apr19) by performing on a Tesla car suspended above the Sahara stage.

The 20-year-old rapper was one of the first day's early highlights, performing a high energy, Auto-Tune-heavy set, and his performance hit a high note when he clambered on the car, dangling from the rafters, and sang a few songs on the roof.

He treated fans to hits and a collection of new tracks from his upcoming summer album.

Jaden also took a moment to pay tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was laid to rest in Los Angeles hours earlier.

He was welcomed to the stage by his 18-year-old sister Willow Smith, who performed while suspended from wires above the stage. She later joined her brother as his backing singer.

And Jordyn Woods, 21, surprised fans when she joined Jaden onstage during his set. Wearing a long-sleeved sheer green and yellow shirt, high-waisted denim shorts, and a pair of mid-calf boots, the model tried to hide her identity by wearing sunglasses and a white mask that covered her nose and mouth.

Just weeks after her Tristan Thompson/Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal broke, a carefree Jordyn danced with her arms in the air as Jaden performed, before quickly exiting the stage surrounded by security.

Other highlights from day one included country star Kacey Musgraves, who revealed she had never visited Coachella before she took to the stage, British rockers The 1975, Diplo, Spanish singer Rosalia, and all-girl band Blackpink, who became the first K-Pop act to perform at the desert festival in its 20-year history.

The first night of this year's event was headlined by Childish Gambino.