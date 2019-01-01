Taylor Swift teases new music with mysterious countdown clock

Taylor Swift has hinted she is ready to give her fans some new music.

When the clock struck midnight on Friday (12Apr19), the popstar changed her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook photos to an image of a pastel sky and clouds, with the date "4.26" in her social media bios.

Taylor's website also features a countdown clock to 26 April (19), and fans around the world - including in Japan and Australia - were treated to billboards with the URL "aprilTwentySix.com," which redirects to her own website.

If the 29-year-old does end up dropping new music on that date, it will be her first material since leaving Big Machine Label Group and moving over to Republic Records and Universal Music Group.

Fans have been speculating for weeks that the Shake It Off hitmaker was gearing up to release her seventh studio album.

In February, Taylor posted several now-deleted Instagram photos, including one her of sat on a flight of stairs seven steps up. She then shared a snap of the Los Angeles skyline, alongside seven palm tree emojis as the caption.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the font on Taylor's website had changed, indicating a new direction for the star, and that she was recently photographed several times visiting a recording studio.

While at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards last month, she praised her fans' "attention to detail" and online theories about her follow-up to 2017's Reputation.

"I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care. I love seeing all the things you're posting online. I just wanted to let you know that when there is new music, you will be the first to know," Taylor told the audience.