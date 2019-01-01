Justin Bieber 'bouncing back' after mental health struggles

Justin Bieber is "getting better every day" as he focuses on his mental health.

The Canadian popstar took to his Instagram Stories on Friday (12Apr19) to give concerned fans an update, and revealed that he's been having a "challenging" time.

"Getting better every day... bouncing back... I will never ever stop fighting," he wrote alongside a black-and-white selfie. "Most challenging season of my life."

Justin has been open about his mental health journey, with his recent candid post coming less than two weeks after he shared a photo from a therapy session.

According to editors at Entertainment Tonight, the 25-year-old is receiving treatment for depression.

"Justin is receiving treatment for depression, something he's struggled with for a while and was recently honest about in his Vogue interview," a source told the outlet in February. "He felt he needed an emotional tune-up and with the help of his wife, family and friends, he's seeking help."

And Justin has been quick to credit his wife Hailey Bieber for her support during his personal struggles.

Earlier this week, he shared a sweet post on Instagram dedicated to the 22-year-old model, and even penned a sweet poem gushing about his bride, who he wed in late 2018.

"I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul intact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy," the Sorry hitmaker wrote alongside a sexy snap of Hailey posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. "I just wanted to publicly honour you, and remind you that the best is yet to come!"