Shawn Mendes still learning to be ‘happy within himself’

Shawn Mendes has opened up about the importance of self-love and admitted that he is still learning to be happy within himself.

The In My Blood hitmaker made the comments during an interview with the Guardian, and claimed that, while he used to be totally focussed on pleasing fans, he is now more aware of the effect that his actions have on himself.

“My goal now is to enjoy what I do more and more because otherwise it doesn’t f**king matter,” he insisted. “I used to think it was all about the crowd, but I have to be happy within myself.”

The Stitches star went on to suggest that growing up in the spotlight has been difficult because he has been labelled a certain way and, while he initially felt pressured to live up to other people’s expectations, he was soon compelled to rebel.

“What I don’t want to do is live the rest of my life thinking, ‘I wouldn’t do that because I’m known as Prince Charming’,” the 20-year-old reflected. “The second that someone corners you into a personality, you don’t want to be that person any more.”

The There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back star also reflected on the role of social media in this life, and claimed that it reinforced his need to maintain his public image.

"I’m scared of social media and how much it affects me,” he reflected. “It’s literally become infused with who I am.

“I don’t think of myself as conceited, but I definitely spend a lot of time reading about myself."