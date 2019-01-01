Geri Horner ‘wants to be kept away from Mel B backstage on tour’

Geri Horner has reportedly demanded extra security to keep Mel B out of her dressing room on the Spice Girls’ reunion tour.

Last month, Mel – real name Melanie Brown – claimed she and Geri had sex during their Spice Girls heyday. However, Geri, known as Ginger Spice, insisted in a statement that Mel's story was "simply not true". And according to Heat magazine, the mother-of-two is now said to be demanding to be kept apart from Mel - causing additional headache for the organisers.

“Geri has stipulated that her dressing room should be at the opposite end of each venue to Mel’s,” an insider told Heat. “If that’s not possible, Geri wants to be moved to a nearby hotel.

“She’s also asked for extra security to make sure that Mel doesn’t barge in at any given time – (Geri’s husband) Christian and (12-year-old daughter) Bluebell will be backstage a lot and Geri doesn’t want Mel mixing with them.”

Following Mel’s revelation on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories TV show, Geri added in her statement that the rumours had been hurtful to her family – Christian, Bluebell, and two-year-old Monty - calling it “disappointing” and adding that she "can’t wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour… and make some new memories”.

However, according, to the source, behind the scenes, the 46-year-old is doing all she can to ensure she’s kept away from Mel when they’re not on stage.

“For Geri, everything’s changed, and she’s dreading the atmosphere backstage,” the source continued. “Mel’s agreeing to keep her distance, as she really can’t afford to jeopardise the reunion any more than she has.”

The 12-date tour will kick off in Cardiff, Wales on 27 May and include shows in Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and Wembley Stadium in London.