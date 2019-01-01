'NSYNC in line to join Ariana Grande at Coachella - report

Veteran boy band 'NSYNC will reportedly join Ariana Grande onstage at the Coachella festival for her headlining performance on Sunday night (14Apr19)

Sources tell TMZ Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez will hit the stage at the California event to perform during superfan Ariana's much-anticipated set.

The Side to Side singer has always been open about her love for the group and she recently posted an old video of herself in the crowd at an 'NSYNC concert online. Her new single, Break Up With Your Girlfriend?, also samples the boy band.

Insiders insist the rumoured reunion won't be a complete one as Justin Timberlake will not be involved.

Coachella 2019 kicked off on Friday with regular attendee Vanessa Hudgens posting photos from the site in Indio on social media, and Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child Joseph Baena celebrating his first festival online.

He uploaded video of himself popping the cork on a bottle of champagne from the festival grounds, and added the caption: "First Coachella! Wooooooo!!"

Rapper Childish Gambino will headline the first night of this weekend's Coachella festivities, while Janelle Monae, The 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo, Anderson Paak, Kacey Musgraves, Jaden Smith and Juice WRLD are also on the bill.

Tame Impala are top billing at the festival on Saturday following sets from Weezer, J Balvin, Wiz Khalifa, Idris Elba, and Kid Cudi, and Khalid, Zedd, Chvrches, YG, and Playboi Carti will join Ariana for day three.