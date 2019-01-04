Kelis pleads not guilty in child custody feud with Nas

Kelis has entered a not guilty plea in response to charges she violated her child custody agreement with ex-husband Nas close to 20 times.

The rapper has asked a family court judge to hold the Milkshake hitmaker in contempt after accusing his former wife of willfully ignoring the official custodial agreement they signed for their son, Knight.

The hip hop legend has alleged Kelis violated the custody order at least 17 times since January, 2018, and he claims his ex is planning to relocate to Colombia with their kid, without his consent.

On Thursday (12Apr19), Kelis entered a not guilty plea to 20 contempt of court charges in response to Nas' latest allegations, according to The Blast.

A new trial has been scheduled for 20 June, and if the singer is found guilty of her former husband's accusations, she could face fines or even jail time.

In his previous affidavit, which was submitted in January, Nas claimed Kelis broke their regular arrangement by keeping Knight over the New Year's holiday - a clear violation of the custody agreement.

"In or around December of 2018, Petitioner (Kelis) moved to Cartagena, Colombia and took the minor child without my consent," his legal filing read. "On Christmas, Petitioner informed me by text message that although her 'plan' had been to bring the minor child back to me in Los Angeles for New Year's, the plan had changed. She then stated that the new plan was to come back on January 4, 2019."

Nas also revealed he was unaware that his ex had removed their son from a school in Los Angeles, and stated he was not able to communicate with Knight while he was out of the country.

Nas is also seeking $8,000 (£6,100) Kelis was previously ordered to pay in sanctions.