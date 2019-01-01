NEWS Ariana Grande shares image of her brain scan to highlight PTSD Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande has shared an image of her recent brain scan on social media to highlight the impact of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



The Thank U, Next hitmaker has been battling the anxiety disorder following the terrorist bombing outside her Manchester Arena show on 22 May 17, which killed 22 people and left hundreds injured.



While the incident briefly interrupted her Dangerous Woman Tour, the star quickly returned to the stage and has since used her profile to raise awareness about mental health issues.



Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday (11Apr19), the 25-year-old candidly posted scans of a “healthy brain” alongside a brain suffering from PTSD.



She then shared an image of her own brain scan with several areas of highlighted activity, and wrote: “Hilarious and terrifying. Not a joke.”



The 7 Rings songstress first revealed her battle with the illness a year after the event, when she admitted during an interview with British Vogue that she was still struggling to comprehend what had happened.



“It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” she told the publication. "I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”



The superstar also took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend (06-07Apr) to share a series of uplifting clips, in which she urged fans to take time out for themselves.



"I just wanted to say hi and remind you guys to protect your peace and your energy and to not forget to take care of yourselves and protect your space," she said, speaking directly to the camera. "Make sure that you don't run yourself to the ground (and) exhaust yourself."