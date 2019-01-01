Perrie Edwards hot favorite to take over Robbie Williams' X Factor seat

Perrie Edwards is the bookies favourite to land a judging role on The X Factor U.K.

Two seats have opened up on the panel after Robbie Williams and wife quit the British singing contest after just one season.

And according to bookmaker Coral, Perrie, who found fame on The X Factor with her Little Mix bandmates in 2011, has become hot favourite to join the TV talent show.

“It will be all change on the judges’ seats on X Factor this year after Robbie and Ayda left the show and all the early money in our betting has been for Perrie Edwards to take up one of the spots on the panel,” Coral PR manager John Hill said, reports The Sun.

“(Previous judges) Louis Walsh and Cheryl Cole have been backed to make returns to the show, as Simon Cowell may look for familiar faces this year as he battles to boost the ratings.”

Head judge, and show boss, Simon will be back, but it’s not yet known if fellow X Factor alumni Louis Tomlinson will return for a second season. He stormed to victory in December when his act Dalton Harris won the 2018 series, though the One Direction star has since been hit with personal tragedy after his 18-year-old sister Felicite died suddenly in March, a little over two years after their mother Johannah Deakin passed away.

Hinting that he hasn’t ruled out a return, Louis admitted on British TV show Lorraine that making new music is his top priority at the moment.

“(Simon) ain’t called me yet,” he said in the interview, which was filmed before Felicite’s tragic death. "I had an amazing experience on the show last year. But if it’s going to get in the way of my mission for this year which is releasing the album, then it’s probably gonna be less likely.”