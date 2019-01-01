Adele freaks out over Beyonce Netflix film

Soul star Adele has made a date with her friend to tune into Beyonce's highly-anticipated Coachella concert film on Netflix after freaking out at the news.

The self-proclaimed Beyonce superfan took to Instagram on Thursday (11Apr19) to share screenshots of a funny text message conversation she had with a pal, in which they both animatedly chatted about the initial Netflix teaser, which simply featured the word "Homecoming" against a solid yellow gold background.

After being alerted to Sunday's social media ad, which had been printed in the same Greek-style font Beyonce had used during her historic Coachella gig last year (18), when she rocked a hooded sweater in the same bright colour, Adele couldn't contain her excitement.

"Oh my dayyyyyyyyysssss (sic)," she exclaimed as the realisation dawned on her.

"Why does she always know when I need her," Adele asked.

She then warned her pal not to tune into the groundbreaking concert documentary without her as they appeared to be meeting up next week, just as the Homecoming film drops on 17 April (19).

"It's going to take every bit of strength I have to not watch it before I get on the plane," her pal wrote, to which Adele responded, "You better not".

"I love my friends so much," Adele captioned the posts.

The Hello hitmaker, 30, has made no secret of her love and admiration for Beyonce over the years, and famously dedicated her 2017 Album of the Year Grammy to her idol, after her 25 release beat Lemonade to the coveted honour.

"All us artists adore you," Adele declared. "You are our light. The way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have. And I always will."